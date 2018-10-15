Chrissy Metz is fully on-board to bring a special guest star to This Is Us.

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the 38-year-old actress, who was a guest of honor at the First Annual #GirlHero Award Luncheon at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, and she opened up about the possibility of bringing fellow honoree Olivia Munn to her hit NBC drama.

"Oh my god, cutesies!" Metz said of the suggestion, adding that the "wheels are turning" in her head on how they could make that happen.

"I mean I can't tell you [how it could work], because then it would give too much away about what's about to happen," she said but admitted that the possibility certainly got her thinking.

As for Munn, she says she'd do it in a heartbeat because of her admiration for the actress.

"I would love that!" Munn, 38, marveled. "I'm a huge fan of that show, and of Chrissy's, so I'll do anything with Chrissy."

"We can just do our own movie," Munn added, immediately raising everyone's hopes for that possible future team up.

Season three of This Is Us, which just kicked off on Sept. 25, airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

