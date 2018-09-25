The Pearson family just came into a lot of money.

After two wildly popular seasons filled with laughs, tears and massive ratings, the five main stars of the hit NBC drama This Is Us are going to be seeing a significant pay raise for their hotly anticipated third season.

Milo Ventimiglia (Jack Pearson), Mandy Moore (Rebecca Pearson), Sterling K. Brown (Randall Pearson), Chrissy Metz (Kate Pearson) and Justin Hartley (Kevin Pearson) renegotiated their contracts with 20th Century Fox, and will now each be taking home $4.5 million for the season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The pay raise comes out to $250,000 per episode for the upcoming 18-episode season. It's a significant bump from their previous salaries, and it's noticeable that their salaries are all now the same as one another.

Before the renegotiation, Ventimiglia was the highest-paid cast member, earning $115,000 per episode, while Moore and Brown each made $85,000. Hartley took home $75,000, and Metz was paid the least of the main cast, earning only $40,000 per episode.

Meanwhile, it's unclear at this point if stars Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth Pearson) or Chris Sullivan (Toby Damon) will be getting pay increases for the upcoming season.

While $250,000 per episode is nothing to scoff at, it's a far cry from the salaries of TV's highest-paid stars.

When it comes to broadcast network stars, the main cast of CBS's The Big Bang Theory -- Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg -- each take home $900,000 per episode. Each member of the Friends cast famously earned $1.25 million per episode, and Charlie Sheen still holds the title of highest-paid TV star ever when he was getting $1.8 million per episode before getting fired from Two and a Half Men.

Meanwhile, on HBO, the lead Game of Thrones stars -- Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke -- all reportedly earn $2.6 million an episode, while Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman will be making $1 million per episode for the second season of Big Little Lies.

The third season of This Is Us premieres Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

