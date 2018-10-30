Chrissy Metz's LA Home Burglarized

Chrissy Metz's home has been burglarized.

A spokesperson for the LAPD tells ET that the This Is Us star's Los Angeles home was burglarized at around 1 a.m. on Monday morning. "The suspect entered the location and took some property and fled," the spokesperson says. "At this time, nobody is in custody."

The burglar smashed through the back bedroom window of Metz's house, and took a couple of purses, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that her assistant came to the house after an alarm had gone off, and realized a person had just been inside.

Metz was in New York City on Monday for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and was still in the Big Apple as of Tuesday morning. ET has reached out to her rep for comment.

ET was with Metz earlier this month, as she opened up about her ideas for future episodes of This Is Us. Watch below.

Reporting by Steve Wilks.

