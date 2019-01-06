Jim Carrey is smitten!

ET's Nancy O'Dell spoke with the 56-year-old Kidding star at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, where he walked the red carpet with his new girlfriend, Ginger Gonzaga. The co-stars made their debut as a couple just one day earlier, and it's clear they can't get enough of each other.

"[It's like our] coming out," Carrey joked of him and Gonzaga taking their romance to the Golden Globes. "It's lovely, and I'm very lucky. I feel very lucky."

"She's not only beautiful, she's wickedly talented and amazing and smart," he added.

"I don't take compliments well," Gonzaga blushed.

The twosome played a couple on season one of Kidding, but that's not how they met, as Gonzaga told ET.

"We didn't meet on Kidding... I was on another show that Jim produced. We are co-stars on Kidding, so it was just lovely. And like I say, I wore a really sexy bald cap and naturally looked amazing," the 34-year-old actress, who played a cancer patient on the Showtime series, said.

"Yes. We started seeing each other after we finished the show, and we just really hit it off," Carrey confirmed.

Carrey is also nominated at the awards show, for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series for his role on Kidding, nearly 20 years after he last won a Golden Globe for Man on the Moon. "I've been slacking!" he cracked.

"[But] it's always lovely. It is great [to be nominated], but the best part of these things is that -- we were talking about it yesterday-- we see all our friends," Carrey said. "It's a thrill."

See more on Carrey in the video below.

