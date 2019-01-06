Looks like Jim Carrey is off the market!

The 56-year-old actor is dating his Kidding co-star, Ginger Gonzaga, multiple outlets report.

The two seemingly confirmed their relationship when they stepped out together for the Showtime Golden Globes Nominees Celebration in Los Angeles on Saturday, marking their red carpet debut as a couple.

Carrey donned a black suit jacket and pants with a white shirt, while Gonzaga, 34, opted for a white mini-dress with a plunging neckline.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

The new couple appeared to be having a lot of fun together, laughing and looking lovingly at each other while posing for photographers on the red carpet:

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Later, Gonzaga took to Instagram to share a few sweet snaps from their night out together. "Most partial to this talented nominee. #goldenglobes," she captioned one of the pics.

The outing comes just one night before the 2019 Golden Globes. Carrey is nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series, comedy or musical, for his role as Jeff in Kidding. Hear more on this year's nominees in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jim Carrey Admits He Leads an 'Isolated' Life But Is Still Trying to Date

How Acting Helps Jim Carrey Turn His Pain Into 'Something Beautiful' (Exclusive)

Jim Carrey on How His Big Return to TV in 'Kidding' Is 'Kind of Me'

Related Gallery