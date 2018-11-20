Jim Carrey is just fine on his own.

The 56-year-old actor recently opened up about his personal life while promoting his new Showtime series, Kidding, and shared that he spends a lot of time alone by choice.

"You could describe my home life as an isolated life," he tells Radio Times via The Daily Mail. "I spend a lot of time by myself but I like being by myself, so it’s OK. That might be strange to some people, but I enjoy it."

Still, the extremely private actor says he does find time to date. Carrey has been married twice before, and has dated a number of celebrities, including Renee Zellweger and Jenny McCarthy. He was last linked to the late Cathriona White, whose death in September 2015 was ruled a suicide following a drug overdose.

"I love to read and I enjoy painting and working on sculptures [in my free time]. And I date," he noted.

In August, the former In Living Color star admitted that he had become disillusioned with Hollywood, which was a big reason for taking a step back from the spotlight.

"I just didn't want to be in the business anymore," Carrey told The Hollywood Reporter about his absence from the public eye in recent years. "I didn't like what was happening, the corporations taking over and all that. And maybe it's because I felt pulled toward a different type of creative outlet and I really liked the control of painting -- of not having a committee in the way telling me what the idea must be to appeal to a four-quadrant whatever."

Still, when ET spoke to Carrey last month in Los Angeles, where he accepted the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy, he said he was grateful for his incredible career.

“It's a tremendous honor,” he said about receiving the award. “It's unfathomable to me that life somehow ended up in this direction and at this place of, you know, being able to do something -- alchemize our pain and turn it into something beautiful and be recognized as well for it is an incredible thing. But, you know, right now my job has always been, I thought, to free people from concern and that is part of the job of a comedian, an artist, but it's also his job to focus on things that are problematic, you know? At times of trouble.”

