It's been over 26 years since In Living Color went off the air, and Jim Carrey says now is the perfect time for the acclaimed sketch comedy series to join the long list of shows eyeing a revival.

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with the outspoken comedy icon at the premiere of his new Showtime dramedy Kidding at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood on Wednesday, where he enthusiastically embraced the idea of bringing In Living Color back to TV.

"That show really needs to happen! That show needs to exist," Carrey marveled. "Especially now, man. There's so much to eat up and spit out so I'd love to see it reconstitute itself in another form."

Carrey got his big break as a cast member on the Fox sketch comedy series on which he starred from 1990 to 1994.

Carrey left the series following the release of his massive hit films Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask and Dumb and Dumber, which all came out in his final year on the show. However, he said he'd gladly participate if they ever brought the series back.

"I'd go back and uh hang out with 'em," Carrey shared. "Of course I would!"

Carrey's new Showtime series, Kidding, marks the star's first return to TV since his time on In Living Color, and is his second collaboration with acclaimed director Michel Gondry following 2004's Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

In Kidding, Carrey stars as Jeff, a children's television icon who goes by the name Mr. Pickles (and was created in the vein of Mr. Rogers), and who has been a guiding beacon of hope and happiness for America's children for generations.

However, as Jeff's life implodes around him and the pressures of his fame begin to feel stifling, he suffers an emotional collapse and spirals into a very complicated and public madness.

Carrey told ET that digging into the role of Mr. Pickles was "like cultivating me."

"This is what happens -- projects more and more choose me. When something happens or when I've reached a certain level of understanding about this world… the ideas seem to find me," he shared. "So this is the perfect thing."

Carrey also addressed the darker, more painful themes the show explores and opened up about his philosophy on dealing with tragedy and loss.

"Nobody gets through this life without getting hit by lightning and it's just [a question of], 'Is the lightning going to be something that causes a fire? Are you going to stop there and just think this is a disaster, or are you going to continue on to see the new growth?' And that's what this is about: continuing to see the new growth," he shared.

Last month, Carrey and his Kidding co-stars, Judy Greer and Catherine Keener, sat down with ET's Nischelle Turner at the Television Critics Association summer press tour and they opened up about the new series.

"There's a tragedy but it's not about a tragedy," Greer reflected. "You talk about the innocence and finding the innocence within you that we try so hard to build these walls around, but really we're all ourselves as children inside."

Carrey added that, while his character has something of a nervous breakdown in the series, the show is actually "about a nervous breakthrough."

Kidding premieres Sept. 9 on Showtime.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jim Carrey on How His Big Return to TV in 'Kidding' Is 'Kind of Me'

Jim Carrey Talks Being Disillusioned With Hollywood and Taking a Step Back

Why Jim Carrey Took His First TV Role Since 'In Living Color' With 'Kidding' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery