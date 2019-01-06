The 76th Golden Globes aired Sunday, bestowing coveted awards on Hollywood's biggest stars, and giving viewers at home three hours of heartfelt speeches, well-timed comedic beats and some seriously surprising upsets.

However, some of the cutest celebrity interactions and heartwarming moments didn't happen on camera at all, but occurred behind the scenes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. From some of Hollywood's cutest couples showing just how adorable their love really is to the way some stars treat fans when the cameras aren't rolling, ET got the inside scoop on some of the best moments you didn't see on TV.

1. Cute Couples Being Cute

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are one of the cutest couples in Hollywood, and it shows. The pair was spotted holding hands like newlyweds as they walked onto the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, laughing and smiling at each other's jokes.

And they weren't the only hand-holders in the house. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski were also seen clasping hands as they greeted friends and colleagues on the carpet before stopping to talk with the press.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone were all smiles before the show kicked off, as were Sterling K. Brown and his wife, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe. Sometimes, Hollywood love stories really are true.

2. Supportive Parents

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Denzel Washington and his wife, actress Paulette Washington, were spotted playing the role of super proud parents as they psyched up their son, BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington, before he hit the star-studded red carpet.

Both of his parents -- seasoned pros when it comes to the glitz, glamour and press coverage of awards shows -- were both visibly excited for their talented 34-year-old son and walked behind him on the carpet as he beamed for the cameras.

3. 'American Hustle' Reunion

Bradley Cooper and Christian Bale -- both of whom were nominated for Best Actor, in Drama and Comedy, respectively -- enjoyed a mini American Hustle reunion, laughing and smiling with one another in the ballroom. As they chatted, Cooper's A Star Is Born co-star, Lady Gaga, came over to join in the revelry. Now is when we all start feverishly contemplating a Cooper/Bale/Gaga project the trio could star in together in the future.

4. Fancy Feast

ETonline

Leave it to the Golden Globes and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to provide a dinner menu so fancy, it's filled with dishes that sound like something they'd eat during a feast on Downton Abbey.

Starting with an appetizer of sweet potato vichyssoise (with wild micro chives, golden leeks, organic red garnet yams and roasted pepita) before moving on to an entre of Chilean seabass (including forbidden black rice, green asparagus, globe carrots, crispy herb leaves and sweet pepper concasse). The dinner concluded with a dessert of pistachio cream cheese ivory, made from flourless chocolate, cherry kirsch gelee, cream cheese and a charlotte pistachio center.

5. Always Time for a Fan

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama, was rushing to get back to his seat after going to the bathroom during a commercial break, but was intercepted by a fan seeking an autograph. Despite the hurry, Chalamet proved himself to be a delightful and consummate professional by taking the time to sign the autograph anyway, before returning to his table.

6. Not Fast Enough

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

For Viggo Mortensen, returning to his table after getting up during a bathroom break proved to be impossible. The Golden Globe-nominated star didn't make it back in time before Octavia Spencer, who was an executive producer on his acclaimed film, Green Book, introduced a clip. This meant Mortensen had to watch from the back of the house. Meanwhile, he graciously appreciated words of congratulations from an HFPA voter over the movie's big night (which included three wins out of a total of five nominations).

7. Showing Off His Globe

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After Richard Madden's surprising win for Best Actor in a TV Drama Series, for his role in Bodyguard, the former Game of Thrones star stepped outside for a casual smoke break as the show continued inside. Clasping his coveted Globe statuette, the handsome actor snapped photos with adoring fans, and even let some of them hold his Globe as they smiled for pics.

One of the lucky few who got to hold Madden's prize was Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan, who asked the actor for the chance. “They were laughing it up,” an eyewitness said, recalling that Madden adorably rested his head on Chan's shoulder as they posed for pics.

8. True Love

George Pimentel/WireImage

Kaley Cuoco presented at this year's Golden Globes alongside her Big Bang Theory co-stars, Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki. The actress stunned in a Monique Lhuillier gown, featuring a dark blue top and long white skirt. Cuoco's date for the night -- her new husband, Karl Cook -- made it his duty to keep the flowing train free from the grime and muck of the Beverly Hilton Hotel floor, and was spotted graciously carrying the train of his wife's stunning dress as they left the ballroom at the end of the show.

9. Real Tears

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

Olivia Colman was one of the night's major frontrunners, so when she took home the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, for her powerhouse performance as Queen Anne in The Favourite, it didn't come as much of a surprise. However, it was an emotional moment nonetheless, and the tearful Colman delivered a heartfelt and genuine speech.

The emotions kept coming when she stepped off stage and the cameras cut away, however. Even long after winning the big award, Colman was seen wiping away tears from her eyes backstage, while holding her newly won trophy in her hands. Clearly, the moment meant a lot for the seasoned English actress. The win is all the more special considering it means she's now a likely contender for the Best Actress Oscar next month.

For more on this year's fun, surprise-filled Golden Globes, check out the video below.

-- Reporting by Angelique Jackson and Joseph Corral.

