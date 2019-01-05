Laura Dern is a big fan of Timothee Chalamet.

The 51-year-old actress presented the Spotlight Award to her Little Women co-star at the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala earlier this week, and gushed to ET's Mary Hart backstage about how great it was working with the 23-year-old actor.

"We've just had an amazing experience working together on this film, Little Women. So we just finished before Christmas," Dern expressed. When jokingly asked if she would write him into Big Little Lies, Dern couldn't help but say, "I think we would be very happy to have him. He's amazing!"

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Another Little Women co-star is Meryl Streep, who joined Dern on season two of the HBO series last year.

"Meryl Streep, who is also in Little Women, is also in Big Little Lies. So she and I got to do two things in a row, which was a dream," Dern shared.

Last month, Emma Watson, who plays Meg March in Greta Gerwig's Little Women adaptation, posted a photo from the production hinting that there’s plenty of bonding going down while retelling this classic coming-of-age story.

“‘I could never love anyone as I love my sisters.’ - Louisa May Alcott,” she captioned a photo featuring herself, Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen and Chalamet. “From left: Meg March, Greta Gerwig (director), Jo March, Amy March, Beth March and Laurie (Theodore Laurence).”

ET also caught up with Chalamet prior to receiving his honor at the Palm Springs event, where he opened up about working with the incredible Little Women cast.

Hear what he shared in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Big Little Lies' Author Says Nicole Kidman Is Perfect to Play 'Charismatic, Narcissistic' Leader in New Book

Zoe Kravitz Pays Nicole Kidman's Kids the Best Compliment After They Join 'Big Little Lies' (Exclusive)

Alexander Skarsgard Hints That He's Returning for ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2

Related Gallery