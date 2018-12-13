Emma Watson Shares Touching Cast Photo From Set of 'Little Women'

The set for Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women is the place to be!



Emma Watson, who plays Meg March in the upcoming film, posted a photo from the production hinting that there’s plenty of bonding going down while retelling this classic coming-of-age story.



“‘I could never love anyone as I love my sisters.’ - Louisa May Alcott,” she captioned a photo featuring herself, Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen and Timothee Chalamet. “From left: Meg March, Greta Gerwig (director), Jo March, Amy March, Beth March and Laurie (Theodore Laurence).”



The film, which went into production in October, centers on four sisters as they face tragedy, financial struggles and heartache while growing up together in 1860s Massachusetts. The book upon which the film is based was Alcott's crowning achievement.



“The script's amazing, as you'd only expect from Greta. We've only got a couple of weeks left now,” Ronan recently told ET while promoting her new film, Mary Queen of Scots. “It's been amazing, just coming back to work with her again and do something on a larger scale with her and some of the crew and the cast that we had worked with on Lady Bird has been really great. It's been really special.”

She also shared that working with so many people her age on his film, particularly women, has helped cultivate a uniquely welcoming environment.



“I'm finding it very exciting to go from being not only the only young person usually in the film, but -- I haven't always been the only girl, but I've usually been the only young person. To be surrounded by a bunch of people my own age and, in particular, the ladies, it just feels like a safe space and you can really let go with one another,” she said. “We're all incredibly comfortable with one another, and it was the same on Mary.”

Little Women also stars Meryl Streep, Bob Odenkirk, Laura Dern and Chris Cooper.



