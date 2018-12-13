Jordan Peele Teases New Horror Film 'Us'

Jordan Peele's Us is almost here.

The Get Out writer and director took to Twitter on Thursday to tease his newest horror feature, Us, which he previously revealed would be released in March 2019. Peele first shared the film's poster, which shows a person dressed in a red uniform ominously holding a pair of gold scissors. "Watch yourself," he captioned the photo, before revealing that the movie's trailer will drop on Christmas.

Us is said to center on two couples, one white and one black. Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong'o will reportedly play one couple, while Elisabeth Moss will also star.

Trailer drops Xmas. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) December 13, 2018

Peele became the first black writer to win Best Original Screenplay for his directorial debut, Get Out, at the 2018 Academy Awards. After winning his award, he shared with reporters that the honor was more than an individual accomplishment.

"I almost never became a director because there’s such a shortage of role models,” he confessed, adding that through the challenge of shooting Get Out and the “grueling” campaign process, one image stuck with him. “When the nominations for this came together, I had this amazing feeling of looking at the 12-year-old who had this burning in my gut for this type of validation, and I instantly realized that an award like this is much bigger than me.”

