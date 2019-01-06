It was Sandra Oh's night!

The 47-year-old actress has been killing it in Hollywood for decades, but she got the recognition she deserved at Sunday's 2019 Golden Globes. Not only did Oh co-host the show with Andy Samberg, but she also left the night a winner, earning her second Golden Globe, for Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama.

The Killing Eve star wasn't shy about sharing her nerves with ET before the night kicked off, but as it turns out, she had nothing to worry about. From her hysterical jokes to her heartwarming statements to her flawless fashion, here are seven moments that proved Oh was the Golden Globes queen.

Her Calling Out Gaga

Oh and Samberg hilariously began their opening monologue by "roasting" several stars in the audience, but it was Oh's playful jab at Lady Gaga's famous "100 people" line that really got laughs. "There can be 100 people in the room, and 99 don't believe in you, and you just need one to believe in you," Oh said, as a shocked Gaga reacted from the audience.

"It's true!" she said from behind her Star Is Born director and co-star, Bradley Cooper.

Her Touching Kickoff to the Show

After a series of knockout jokes, Oh chose to end her monologue on a serious note.

"I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change, and I'm not fooling myself," she shared. "Next year could be different, it probably will be, but right now, this moment is real. Trust me, it is real, because I see you, and I see you, all of these faces of change, and now, so will everyone else."

Her Getting an Apology From Emma Stone

EMMA STONE SHOUTING I'M SORRY TO THE ALOHA MENTION IS THE BEST MOMENT OF THE GOLDEN GLOBES AND THE SHOW JUST STARTED

Oh illuminated white-washing controversies in film during her opening monologue, calling out Ghost in the Shell and Aloha, for casting white actors (Scarlett Johansson and Emma Stone, respectively) to play what were originally Asian characters. "Crazy Rich Asians is the first film with an Asian in the lead since Ghost in the Shell and Aloha," she simply remarked, leaving the A-list audience to put two and two together on Hollywood's recent issues with cultural appropriation. It was such a savage moment at the Globes that Stone was heard yelling off-screen, "I'm sorry!"

Her Best Actress Win

Oh continued to make history, this time with her second career Golden Globe win and first in the lead TV acting category for her stunning work on Killing Eve. She became just the second Asian woman to win the Best Actress in a TV Drama Golden Globe in nearly 40 years, since Yoko Shimada's win in 1981 for Shogun, and the third Asian actress to win in any acting Golden Globe. Oh, who won a Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe for Grey's Anatomy in 2006, also became the first Asian actress to win multiple Golden Globes.

Her Tribute to Her Parents

sandra oh's parents celebrating her win

The true highlight of Oh's win was at the tail end of her touching acceptance speech. The Korean-Canadian actress turned to address her parents -- who were proudly watching in the back of the ballroom -- in their native language, Korean, and bowed in a gesture of respect. (Bowing to your elders is most prominent in Asian cultures.) Later, it was revealed that Oh told her parents, "Mom, Dad, I love you."

Her Shocking 'This Is Us' Joke

Sterling K. Brown could not handle that masturbation joke Sandra Oh just dropped like a boss.

Oh made jaws drop when she made a very unexpected NC-17 joke while introducing This Is Us stars Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown, who were presenting the next award.

Mentioning that everyone was going to need tissues, it appeared as if she was going the safe route and make a quip about NBC's tearjerker family drama. But nope! This is what she joked instead: "Break out the tissues, because you're going to want to masturbate to all of them!" Brown could barely handle Oh's joke as he made his way onstage, laughing all the way to the mic.

Her Stunning Fashion

Getty Images

Oh rocked three stunning looks throughout the night, and each was a definite show-stopper. The actress kicked things off on the red carpet in a white Versace number. She went for a red-hot suit dress by the designer to open the show, and later changed into a sparkly Stella McCartney ensemble -- just in time to accept her award.

See more jaw-dropping moments from the Golden Globes in the video below.

