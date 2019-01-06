Sandra Oh is having a golden moment.

The Killing Eve star became the first Asian woman to win the Golden Globe for Best TV Drama Actress in nearly 40 years, since Yoko Shimada won the award in 1981 for Shogun. Oh is only the second Asian woman to win in the category ever and the third Asian actress to win any acting Golden Globe.

Oh, who previously won a Golden Globe in 2006 for her supporting role on Grey's Anatomy, was visibly teary-eyed when she appeared onstage to accept her award and was overwhelmed by the rush of emotions. She is the first Asian woman to win multiple Golden Globes.

"Oh, Daddy!" the Korean-Canadian exclaimed when she saw her parents brimming with pride as they happily applauded her history-making moment and gave her a deserved standing ovation. As Oh appeared to put her thoughts together at the mic, she couldn't seem to believe her stunning Golden Globes moment. "Oh my god!" she repeated several times. "Killing Eve!"

“Oh my god! Phoebe Waller-Bridge, thank you so much!" Oh said, thanking the Killing Eve mastermind. "I’m so grateful to my family… oh my god!”

Oh's voice broke and she got more emotional as she thanked her parents. "Mostly, I'd like to thank my mother and father," she said, before addressing them in Korean and bowing as a show of respect to her elders. According to a viewer, Oh told her parents, "Mom, Dad, I love you."

Sandra Oh saying “엄마, 아빠, 사랑해요” (“Mom, Dad, I love you”) in her acceptance speech to her parents as they look on from the audience is everything 😭😭😭 #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/aUBm7oYHeu — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) January 7, 2019

Weeping during @IamSandraOh’s win. Not only am I seeing someone like myself on the #goldenglobes... I just heard one who sounds like me and saw parents who look like mine. Bravo. 😭🇰🇷 #killingeve#breakthrough#cryingoutofnowhere#bow 사렁해요 pic.twitter.com/pPoIJxamWl — SandyLeeTV (@SandyLeeTV) January 7, 2019

Sandra Oh's father applauding her win just ENDED ME <3 pic.twitter.com/e6G45F8flT — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 7, 2019

Following her win, Oh appeared onstage alongside Golden Globes co-host Andy Samberg proudly holding her statuette, hilariously quipping, "I have no idea what's happening."

Oh is also the second person to win while hosting the Golden Globes, following Amy Poehler in 2014, who took home Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Comedy Series for her role on Parks and Recreation.

Sarah Barnett, President of Entertainment Networks for AMC Networks, which includes Killing Eve home BBC America, reacted to Oh's win in a statement.

"We're are bursting with excitement to see Sandra Oh receive this incredible recognition from the Hollywood Foreign Press. Killing Eve has captivated both fans and critics, and Sandra has shown once again that she is one of the most accomplished actors of her generation, someone audiences will wholeheartedly follow wherever she goes," Barnett said. "It's not too long now before everyone gets to see the next extraordinary season unfold when Killing Eve returns to BBC America on April 7th."

During the opening monologue, Oh took a moment to explain why she agreed to co-host the awards show in the first place, seeing as she isn't widely considered a traditional pick for a high-profile hosting gig.

"I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change, and I'm not fooling myself," she said at the top of the awards show. "Next year could be different, it probably will be, but right now, this moment is real. Trust me, it is real, because I see you, and I see you, all of these faces of change, and now, so will everyone else."

Keep making history, Sandra.

