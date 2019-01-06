2019 Golden Globes: The Complete Winners List

Hollywood's biggest party is upon us!

Your favorite stars from the big and small screens gathered at Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Unlike the Academy Awards, the Globes features dining-room seating and an open bar, which guarantees some unforgettable moments for viewers at home. (Tune into ET Live's big post-show rundown to relive the best, worst and weirdest moments of the night!)

Hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh (a Best Actress in a Drama nominee for Killing Eve), the ceremony promises plenty of exciting showdowns in some hotly contested categories: On the movie side, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's most-nominated film of the year is Vice, while The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story ruled the TV categories. As for who ultimately took home a Globe, read on...

BEST MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

BEST MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Mary Poppins Returns

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

BEST DIRECTOR

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

BEST SCREENPLAY

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga and Brian Currie, Green Book

BEST ANIMATED MOTION PICTURE

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE MOTION PICTURE

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Girl (Belgium)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"All the Stars," Black Panther

"Girl in the Movies," Dumplin'

"Requiem for a Private War," A Private War

"Revelation," Boy Erased

"Shallow," A Star Is Born

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

Killing Eve

Pose

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Stephan James, Homecoming

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

CECIL B. DEMILLE AWARD

Jeff Bridges

CAROL BURNETT AWARD

Carol Burnett

