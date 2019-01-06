Golden Globes

2019 Golden Globes: The Complete Winners List

By ETonline Staff
Your favorite stars from the big and small screens gathered at Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Unlike the Academy Awards, the Globes features dining-room seating and an open bar, which guarantees some unforgettable moments for viewers at home.  (Tune into ET Live's big post-show rundown to relive the best, worst and weirdest moments of the night!)

Hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh (a Best Actress in a Drama nominee for Killing Eve), the ceremony promises plenty of exciting showdowns in some hotly contested categories: On the movie side, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's most-nominated film of the year is Vice, while The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story ruled the TV categories. As for who ultimately took home a Globe, read on...

BEST MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

BEST MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Mary Poppins Returns

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

BEST DIRECTOR

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice

BEST SCREENPLAY

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga and Brian Currie, Green Book

BEST ANIMATED MOTION PICTURE

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE MOTION PICTURE

Capernaum (Lebanon)
Girl (Belgium)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"All the Stars," Black Panther
"Girl in the Movies," Dumplin'
"Requiem for a Private War," A Private War
"Revelation," Boy Erased
"Shallow," A Star Is Born

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

Killing Eve
Pose
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE

The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Stephan James, Homecoming

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES

Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, Glow
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method 
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry

CECIL B. DEMILLE AWARD

Jeff Bridges

CAROL BURNETT AWARD

Carol Burnett

