We are speechless -- and not just because Emily Blunt and John Krasinski starred in A Quiet Place!

The couple couldn't have looked more stunning as they walked the red carpet at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Blunt, wearing a gorgeous silver Alexander McQueen number, proudly stood by her hubby, who looked sharp in a blue tuxedo.

The pair -- who share two daughters together, 4-year-old Hazel and 2-year-old Violet -- was all smiles before heading into the show. Blunt is nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her role in Mary Poppins Returns. Krasinski's A Quiet Place, which he directed, starred in, and co-wrote, was recognized with a nomination for its score.

ET spoke with Blunt at the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on Thursday, where she teased that she knows "everything" about A Quiet Place's upcoming sequel, which her husband is currently writing.

"I know all, I know everything!" Blunt said with a laugh, before admitting that she actually hasn't read the whole thing, adding, "I know enough."

"[He's] writing, so he's in that sort of vortex, and then I'm sure I'll read stuff eventually," she shared. "But I know the basics."

