Acting may just run in the Blunt-Krasinski household.

ET spoke with Emily Blunt on Friday at Variety's annual brunch at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, presented by AT&T, at the Parker Palm Springs -- where she shared that her two daughters might follow in her footsteps.

"I don't know if I'm all about encouraging my children to be actors... people have a hard time in the industry. So I think I feel unfathomably lucky that it has been kind to me, but I would worry for them," she said. "But if they want to do it, god, they would probably be so much better than me! Honestly, I look at them sometimes and say, 'She is going to be great!'"

Blunt, who shares 4-year-old Hazel and 2-year-old Violet with husband John Krasinski, was honored at the event with the Creative Impact in Acting Award. "I think creativity is sort of an essential part of everyday life, actually. And so, if you're having an impact on inspiring people with creativity, then I'm all for it," she shared. "I'm just very appreciative of this award specifically."

And there's sure to be many more awards in Blunt's future, as she impressed with performances in Mary Poppins Returns, as well as A Quiet Place, in which she co-starred with Kransinski, who directed the horror film and co-wrote the screenplay alongside Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

"[Playing these two roles] has been a dream actually, because there are so wildly different, clearly," she said. "And it has been embraced wholly and that is all I have ever been wanted, is to diversify and not be seen as one thing and be seen in one type of thing."

"So this sort of is a representative thing I really wanted out of this line of work," she added.

ET chatted more with Blunt the night before, as she dished on A Quiet Place 2. Watch below.

