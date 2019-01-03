Ever since A Quiet Place became a massive hit, both with critics and at the box office, fans of the super tense sci-fi horror thriller have been clamouring for a sequel -- and it turns out star Emily Blunt already knows how the follow-up is going to play out.

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the actress at the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala on Thursday, and Blunt teased what she knows about the widely anticipated sequel.

"I know all, I know everything!" Blunt said with a laugh, before admitting that she actually hasn't read the whole thing, adding, "I know enough."

Blunt starred in A Quiet Place opposite husband John Krasinski, who also directed the film and co-wrote the screenplay alongside Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. According to Blunt, her husband is once again hard at work on the script for the next installment in the series.

"[He's writing, so he's in that sort of vortex, and then Im sure I'll read stuff eventually," she shared. "But I know the basics."

However, she's one of only a few who have any insight in the project and that's not going to change any time soon. When asked for some small hints, Blunt said she couldn't say a word or she'd "get in trouble."

Outside of the wild success of A Quiet Place, Blunt has also been enjoying a lot of love for her performance in Mary Poppins Returns, playing the iconic English nanny.

"It's a been very special, very surreal year for us really. I mean it's just not anything that we ever expected, certainly for our film, for it to have this stratospheric life that it did, and for it to embraced in the way that it was," Blunt shared. "And the fact that we did it together is still very surreal."

Their work together in A Quiet Place marked the first time Blunt and Krasinski -- who have been married for eight years and share two daughters, Hazel, 4, and Violet, 2 -- have shared the screen in a feature film.

"It's hard for us to absorb that it had this beyond-positive outcome," she added. "Then [I went] into Mary Poppins, which is like the antithesis of A Quiet Place. It's sort of all I've ever wanted, to be able to diversify in that way."

For more on the cute couple's big year, check out the video below.

