Emily Blunt may be playing everyone’s favorite music-loving nanny, Mary Poppins, but the 35-year-old British actress is still allowed to fangirl!

Blunt recently got the chance to show off her singing chops with the Backstreet Boys during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month, where they performed a duet of the boy band’s hit, “I Want It That Way.”

At the Hollywood premiere of Mary Poppins Returns on Thursday night, Blunt opened up to ET about the experience, calling it a “#lifegoals” moment.

“They were so charming and so lovely and I grew up, of course, listening to them obsessively,” she dished to ET. “It was a major moment actually, up there with one of the best days of my life.”

The comment shouldn’t be taken lightly as Blunt’s had a pretty standout year. She walked the red carpet with her actor-director husband, John Krasinski, and later gushed about the pair’s two daughters.

“This is the first film that my daughter has seen. My older one has seen it. My little one is probably too young, she’s two, so she’s like whatever,” she said of 4-year-old Hazel and 2-year-old Violet. "But my older one saw it and loved it.”

