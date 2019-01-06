Rami Malek won Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

"I am beyond moved. I am beyond moved," Malek said when he accepted his award. "My heart is pounding out of my chest right now. This is a profound honor to receive this and to be counted among such extraordinary actors... I have to thank everyone who worked so tirelessly to make this film what it is and, in the process, gave me this incredible family. This incredible ensemble of actors, wherever the hell you are right now, celebrating. I am gonna tackle you in a moment. I am gonna jump all over you guys."



Although the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was not a favorite among critics last year, the 37-year-old actor’s transformative role as Queen’s lead singer, Freddie Mercury, certainly was. In claiming this prize, he beat out Bradley Cooper, who was also vying for the award for another rock star role — Jackson Maine in A Star Is Born.

This is Malek’s first Golden Globe win, however, it’s not the first time he has made his way to the stage to be honored for his work. In 2016, he won both a Primetime Emmy and a Critics' Choice award for his mesmerizing portrayal of Elliot Alderson, the world’s best hacker, on Mr. Robot.



In October, ET caught up with Malek at the London premiere of Bohemian Rhapsody where he addressed the importance of Mercury’s sister, Kashmira Cooke, approving of his performance in the film.



“It’s so daunting to play a man who is revered by so many and means so much to hundreds of millions all over the world, but to get his sister’s approval is everything,” he thoughtfully explained.



The thespian’s mother, Nelly Malek, was also on hand on the red carpet where she proudly lavished her son with praise.



“You know, I cannot imagine how proud, how happy I am!” she exclaimed. “I cannot believe it. It’s amazing.”



That’s about when Malek gently cut his mother off and sent her inside the theater, explaining, “She’ll go on forever so…”



