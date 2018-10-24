Rami Malek attended the London premiere of his new film, Bohemian Rhapsody, with his mother Nelly Malek, who couldn’t stop singing her son’s praises!

ET caught up with the pair on the red carpet where the Mr. Robot star’s mother gushed over just how proud she is of her son.

“You know, I cannot imagine how proud, how happy I am!” She exclaimed. “I cannot believe it. It’s amazing.”

That’s when Rami tactfully cut her off with a hug and kiss before ushering into the theater.

“She’ll go on forever so…” he explained with a grin.

The film -- in which Rami plays Queen frontman, Freddie Mercury -- explores the band’s rise to fame, their historic performance at Live Aid, and Mercury's personal life struggles, which includes his AIDs diagnosis.

During Rami's chat with ET, he also discussed Kashmira Cooke, Freddie Mercury’s sister, who offered her seal of approval on the film, which Malek explained meant a great deal to him.

“It’s so daunting to play a man who is revered by so many and means so much to hundreds of millions all over the world but to get his sister’s approval is everything.”

Bohemian Rhapsody arrives in theaters on Nov. 2.

