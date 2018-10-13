Anne Hathaway's Review of 'A Star Is Born' Will Give You Chills

Literally everyone is talking about A Star Is Born. Now, even Anne Hathaway is taking to social media to offer her support for the film with a touching review.

“I keep thinking how we move through things so quickly these days (how could we not?),” she wrote alongside the film’s poster on Instagram. “I know my personal capacity to absorb something new is often maxed out. For example, a movie opens, we are ‘obsessed’ for a weekend, we move on. I do this too: even when I really love something, I get distracted by the next thing, don’t fully digest the experience and I quickly move on, like the world exists only to entertain me, like great art is unlimited, that my consumption of it as an everyday all-you-can eat buffet is acceptable.”

The 35-year-old actress went on to explain that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s film deserves better than our momentary obsession.

“We are so fortunate -- a ton of worthy, excellent movies are going to come out between now and the end of the year, and our plates are going to become increasingly full,” she continued. “That said, I think A Star is Born is so special, so ambitious, so audacious and so brilliantly human that it shouldn’t just be a news story for one weekend.”

“Even being so excited about what’s coming out, I want to really luxuriate in appreciation for A Star is Born,” she added. “I saw this film back in August at the Venice Film Festival and I still walk around feeling lucky I was in that audience.”

Hathaway added that the film totally disarmed her, leaving a profound and lasting impression.

“This film surprised me in the best possible way; it even killed some cynicism that I didn’t know had snuck into my heart,” she explained. “I loved it. I hope you see it.”

A Star Is Born is currently playing in theaters.

Get more film news in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Halsey Gushes Over Working With Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in 'A Star Is Born' (Exclusive)

Oscars Forecast: 'A Star Is Born' and More in the Running for the 2019 Academy Awards

Taylor Kinney Praises Ex Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born' Success (Exclusive)

Related Gallery