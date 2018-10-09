Halsey is a really, really big fan ofA Star is Born-- and not just because she was in the movie.

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with the "Bad at Love" singer at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday, where she opened up about her cameo in the "poignant" film.

"I mean, I only had two lines," she said, blushing when Knight called her a "movie star" for her role in the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper starrer. "It was really crazy."

"A Star Is Born is such a poignant film for musicians to see. So many things and themes in that movie are so real for us in our lives, and it was funny seeing it in the audience at the theater," Halsey continued. "There were a lot of people in the room who were like, 'Oh, there's Halsey,' at the beginning of the movie. And then after watching it, I think they had a new perspective on maybe what my life might be like, and it might be a little different than what they think it is."

"Lady Gaga and Bradley just absolutely killed it," she raved. "It was my favorite movie I've seen all year, so I'm so happy I got to be a part of it."

Halsey -- who stunned in a Redemption gown and Cavalli heels as she walked the red carpet with her boyfriend, G-Eazy -- is set to take the stage to perform "Eastside" with Benny Blanco and Khalid.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

"Everyone's coming with these massive productions, and they do them so well. The dancers, the costumes, the flames, the production," she said of fellow AMAs performers like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey. "So I am taking an alternative approach, a little more stripped back, me and Benny and Khalid are going to show you guys how the record came to life. And it's going to be really intimate and really special."

See more on Halsey in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Looks Like a Stunning Disco Ball at the 2018 AMAs

2018 AMAs: How to Watch, Who's Performing and Everything Else You Need to Know

G-Eazy Shares Heartfelt Birthday Post Dedicated to ‘My Queen’ Halsey

Related Gallery