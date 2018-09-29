G-Eazy Shares Heartfelt Birthday Post Dedicated to ‘My Queen’ Halsey

G-Eazy adores his “queen” Halsey.

On Saturday, the rapper took to Instagram to wish his girlfriend a happy 24th birthday with a heartwarming and sweet post.

“Happy birthday to this one. I love you so so so much and I always will,” he wrote alongside two pictures of Halsey and one of them together. “I myself, along with millions and millions of other people appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. You’re the brightest star in the sky. So grateful to get to travel thru life with you, so happy to call you my queen. Happy birthday baby.”

The birthday girl replied to the post, writing, “best birthday ever,” alongside four red heart emojis.

Halsey also posted a couple of birthday Instagrams, one included G-Eazy in a wine cellar.

“It’s my birthday,” the singer captioned the shot.

She also posted a throwback of herself as a little girl. “24 what’s good ???? 🎂🎂🎂 #kobe,” she wrote.

G-Eazy and Halsey recently rekindled their romance after calling it quits in July. When announcing the split, Halsey wrote about how she “wished him the best.”

"I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart," she wrote at the time. "I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time."

The couple then reignited their relationship at a MTV VMAs after-party. ET spoke with G-Eazy prior to them announcing their split, where he gushed about how amazing she was.

"She's brilliant. She's really brilliant. She's an amazing person," he expressed. "She's so intelligent and so insightful and so understanding, she's a brilliant human.”

