Halsey and G-Eazy are definitely back together.

The two seemingly couldn't keep their hands off each other during a PDA-filled concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, on Friday. Halsey made a guest appearance at G-Eazy's show, during which they performed their hit, "Him & I," and ended the song with a passionate kiss.

"Make some noise for the most beautiful woman on this planet right now," G-Eazy told the crowd during their performance, calling the 23-year-old singer "the queen." Fans couldn't get enough of the pair, taking to social media to celebrate their rekindled relationship.

Halsey con G-eazy hoy pic.twitter.com/OE563yy9xh — Halsey Argentina (@HalseyArgentina) September 1, 2018

G-Eazy and Halsey's PDA comes nearly two weeks after they sparked rumors they were back on at a VMAs after-party in New York City. Halsey announced their breakup in July, after she was spotted hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly.

The rapper threw shade at Halsey and G-Eazy during freestyle session on Hot 97 on Thursday. "Let's just keep it G," Machine Gun Kelly rapped. "Only Eazy I f**k with is E / I seen he dyed his hair and got a hanging earring / I f**ked his girl now he look like me, this s**t is overbearing."

Then on Friday, just before going on stage, G-Eazy released his own diss track, called "Bad Boy." "MGK please stop trolling me / get over me / You wanna be me, you're mad that you're not as big as me ; I'm everywhere, I'm your nightmare, you can't get rid of me / Call a Uber, turn on the radio, imagine hearing me / 'Him & I's on, mad you're listening to Halsey sing to me," he rapped. "Disrespect her again, I'll smack you, I'm not a boy."

