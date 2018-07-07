Halsey Cries During First Concert Since Split With G-Eazy -- Watch the Emotional Moment

Halsey was overcome with emotion during her latest concert.

The 23-year-old singer, who called it quits with G-Eazy earlier this week, began to cry while performing her ballad "Sorry" at the Common Ground Music Festival in Lansing, Michigan, on Friday. In a video captured by a concertgoer, a blue-haired Halsey begins to sing the lyrics "Someone will love you. But that someone isn't me," but midway through she briefly pauses and visibly breaks down in tears.

Covering her mouth and taking a moment, the "Bad at Love" singer then wipes her tears and continues her performance as the crowd cheers in support.

On Tuesday, the New Jersey native announced on her Instagram Story that she and G-Eazy had decided to go their separate ways after a year of dating.

"I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart," she wrote. "I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time."

Just days before the announcement, the rapper revealed to ET that they had recently gone on a romantic trip, as well as recorded a couple tracks together.

"We were actually in the studio just the other night and we did a couple records," G-Eazy shared. "We motivate each other and we're fans of each other's music. And we have a similar kind of perspective, aesthetically, on creating music, so we play off each other well." The former couple had previously worked together on "Him & I."

He also didn't hold back when expressing how "brilliant" he thought she was. "She's really brilliant. She's an amazing person. She's so intelligent and so insightful and so understanding, she's a brilliant human," he expressed.

