G-Eazy Says He and Halsey Recorded 'a Couple Records' Together a Week Before Their Split (Exclusive)

G-Eazy and Halsey may have gone their separate ways, but they still collaborated on music just days before they announced their split.

ET's Deidre Behar caught up with the 29-year-old rapper last week while promoting his upcoming Endless Summer Tour and revealed that he and his now ex-girlfriend had recently hit the studio.

"We were actually in the studio just the other night and we did a couple records," G-Eazy shared. "We motivate each other and we're fans of each other's music. And we have a similar kind of perspective, aesthetically, on creating music, so we play off each other well." The former couple had previously worked together on "Him & I."

While speaking with ET, G-Eazy couldn't help but gush about the 23-year-old singer, calling her "brilliant."

"She's really brilliant. She's an amazing person. She's so intelligent and so insightful and so understanding, she's a brilliant human," he expressed.

Meanwhile, with Beyonce and JAY-Z recently dropping their joint album, Everything Is Love, the "No Limit" rapper shared that he could see himself and Halsey releasing an LP together.

"I think we could do that pretty easily," G-Eazy said, adding that mixing business and pleasure isn't hard.

"Mixing business and pleasure and church and state and all that, you know what I mean, but at the end of the day, it's just about having integrity for each other and doing it the right way," he explained.

On Tuesday, Halsey announced on her Instagram story that they had gone separate ways after a year of dating.

"I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart," she wrote. "I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time."

