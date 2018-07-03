Halsey and G-Eazy Split After One Year of Dating

Halsey and G-Eazy are going their separate ways.

The two have broken up after a year of dating, Halsey announced on her Instagram Story on Tuesday in a message to her fans about their recent split.

"I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart," she wrote. "I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time."

The pair first sparked romance rumors last August, when G-Eazy (real name Gerald Earl Gillum) brought Halsey (Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) out on stage for a special performance of "Him & I" and the two kissed. Fans went crazy on social media with speculation the two were, in fact, a couple. Just one day later, Halsey took to Instagram to thank her "baby" for the performance. Months of cute PDA pics and raving about each other in red carpet interviews followed.

ET's Deidre Behar was with G-Eazy on Friday, when he said he and Halsey were "really good." "We actually got some time away about a week ago, which is really rare for the both of us," he shared. "We went to the mountains where there was no cell phone service. We stayed in a cabin and just chilled."

"The thing is, so much of our lives is so scheduled, you know what I mean? And hectic and busy from the travel and the performances and the interviews, and her schedule is just as busy as mine so when they overlap and we get time off, it's like, special," the rapper continued, before gushing over his then-girlfriend.

"She's brilliant. She's really brilliant. She's an amazing person," he expressed. "She's so intelligent and so insightful and so understanding, she's a brilliant human."

As for whether he could see himself and Halsey collaborating on a joint album like JAY-Z and Beyonce, he said "we could do that pretty easily." "We were actually in the studio just the other night and we did a couple records and we motivate each other and we're fans of each other's music and we have a similar kind of perspective, aesthetically, on creating music," G-Eazy explained. "So we play off each other well."

"At the end of the day, it's just about having integrity for each other and doing it the right way," he added.

