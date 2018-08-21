Halsey and G-Eazy Reignite Their Romance at MTV VMAs After-Party

Halsey and G-Eazy, back on?

After calling it quits in July, the pair reunited in New York City on Monday night for an MTV Video Music Awards after-party.

The two arrived in style, rocking coordinating purple ensembles with black footwear. Halsey opted for a gorgeous, sequined mini dress, while G-Eazy paired his vibrant pants with a simple white T-shirt.

Splash News

Halsey, 23, and G-Eazy, 29, walked to the party hand in hand, causing many fans to believe they have reignited their romance. The "Bad at Love" singer originally announced her split from the rapper via Instagram Stories, writing, "I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart."

"I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career and the duration of my tour," Halsey, who had been dating G-Eazy for a year, continued. "I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time."

Instagram

Earlier on Monday, ET caught up with G-Eazy on the red carpet at the VMAs, where he couldn't stop gushing about Video Vanguard Award recipient Jennifer Lopez and the impact she's had on his career as an artist.

"She's transcended music, she's bigger than everything," he exclaimed. "I still remember the first time I saw her, the first video on MTV, and I felt like my world stopped. Like, that was the first time I fell in love. I was probably, like, eight, but I was like, 'Whoa,' you know?"

"You talk about longevity, you talk about transcending, you talk about being an icon and what that means," he added, "and there's nothing bigger than Jennifer Lopez."

Read all about J.Lo's epic performance here, and watch the video below for more cute couple moments at the VMAs!

