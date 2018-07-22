Halsey Clarifies Her Comments On Ex G-Eazy's Instagram After Fans Think She Shaded Him

A cryptic series of emojis posted by Halsey on G-Eazy's Instagram page had the Jersey-born singer trying to reassure fans that she wasn't throwing some shade at her ex-boyfriend.

It all started with a post on Saturday by G-Eazy on his Instagram page, where he shared a photo of himself performing at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Portland, Oregon, as part of his Endless Summer Tour. The photo, of him standing on the hood of a classic car, was accompanied by a caption: "Big D**k Energy."

The "Bad at Love" singer chimed in with three emojis and no explanation of what they meant: "☁️🌪💧."

With no explanation, some fans suggested that she was perhaps throwing shade at G-Eazy's, um... energy.

"@iamhalsey says you got a small p..." was a representative reaction to her emojis.

She didn't help matters by responding to their suggestions with a simple, "lmao."

But as fans piled on, Halsey returned to clarify her remarks.

"no petty here," she explained. "caption dumb funny and stage looks dope. jealous of everyone who gets to see the show!"

Perhaps fans could be excused for wondering about her tweet. Halsey and G-Eazy had been dating for about a year when the two split up earlier this month. All indications are, however, that the breakup was amicable.

Halsey was emotional a few days after the split, breaking down crying in the middle of a performance of her song "Sorry," as she sang the lyrics, "Someone will love you. But that someone isn't me."

Just last week, G-Eazy batted down rumors that he had begun dating Demi Lovato, saying, she's "just a friend."

