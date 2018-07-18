G-Eazy Speaks Out on Demi Lovato Dating Rumors (Exclusive)

G-Eazy is sporting a whole new look after his split from Halsey -- and it's cool for the summer.

The 29-year-old rapper stepped out on the red carpet at the 2018 ESPY Awards at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Wednesday rocking platinum blond locks. He paired his new hair with a stylish green suit.

The rapper's outing comes just three weeks after Halsey revealed their breakup following a year of dating.

"It's just one of those things that comes with the territory. You trade in your anonymity in exchange for some of your success in the public eye," he told ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet of fans' interest in his dating life. "You have to remember the blessings and remember how grateful you are to be here in the first place and understand some of that is just what comes with the territory."

As for the rumors he's dating Demi Lovato after the pair were reportedly spotted holding hands, he said, she's "just a friend."

The former Disney star also recently went blonde for a fresh start weeks after ET learned she had relapsed following years of sobriety. Lovato opened up about relapse in her heartbreaking new song, "Sober."

According to a source, the relapse mentioned in "Sober" happened at some point in between the North American leg of her Tell Me You Love Me world tour, which ended on April 2 in Newark, New Jersey, and her European leg, which started in Belfast, Ireland, on May 24.

"Demi relapsed and started drinking alcohol again," another source told ET. "Her song is intense, but that's how she deals. She has to be brutally honest and put it out there so that she's not burdened with holding on to her struggles privately."

G-Eazy, meanwhile, couldn't stop gushing about Halsey in an ET interview just before their split. Watch below.

