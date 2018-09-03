Halsey Posts New PDA Pics With Ex G-Eazy After Their On-Stage Kiss

Looks like things are on again for Halsey and G-Eazy.

The former couple, who broke up in July, shared some major PDA on Friday, where they concluded their duet, "Him & I" with a passionate kiss.

On Sunday, Halsey shared a pic on her Instagram of the two gazing into each other's eyes, looking beach or pool ready, as she wore a pink, leopard bikini top and he was shirtless. G-Eazy is also sticking out his tongue in a flirtatious manner. The "Bad at Love" singer captioned the image with a simple tongue emoji.

👅 A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Sep 2, 2018 at 3:42pm PDT

When the couple split, Halsey announced the news on her Instagram Story.

"I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart," she wrote. "I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time."

But just weeks ago, the two were spotted walking hand in hand into an MTV VMAs after party. Then last Friday, the two seemingly couldn't keep their hands off each other during their steamy duet.

For more on G-Eazy and Halsey, watch the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Halsey and G-Eazy Kiss Onstage During PDA-Filled Concert After He Slams Machine Gun Kelly

Halsey and G-Eazy Reignite Their Romance at MTV VMAs After-Party

Halsey and G-Eazy Split After One Year of Dating