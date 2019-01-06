Kristen Bell Is a Vision in Blush at 2019 Golden Globes

Kristen Bell is a vision!

The Good Place leading lady -- who is nominated in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series category for her role as Eleanor Shellstrop in the NBC series -- looked straight out of a storybook in a blush-colored, pleated Zuhair Murad dress at the 2019 Golden Globes. The sleeveless gown featured a deep-V neckline, empire waist and crisscross straps in the back. Bell, 38, accessorized the whimsical look with a gorgeous diamond bracelet and equally stunning diamond rings.

Her beauty look consisted of her blonde locks loosely curled and parted to one side, and her makeup was soft with matching blush eyeshadow and a pink lip.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Prior to hitting the red carpet, Bell shared a photo of herself wearing a robe and eating her breakfast.

"I can’t remember exactly, but I’m pretty sure the rule is to eat as much as humanely possible before squeezing into a formal dress. Right? #goldenglobes," she jokingly wrote on her Instagram post.

She also showed off husband Dax Shepard getting dressed and her glam squad preparing her to hit the red carpet. "Here's what's happening," Bell shared on her Instagram Story. "Got the dress on, got, obvi, got the Spanx on. But Nicole is tacking the Spanx to the dress."

Instagram Strory

For more of ET's style coverage, see below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sandra Oh Wows in White on the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

'The Good Place' Star Jameela Jamil Epically Channels Her Character for Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2019: See All the Red Carpet Arrivals

Related Gallery