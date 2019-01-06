The Good Place star Jameela Jamil is making her first Golden Globe experience count!

The English actress channeled her super posh, dry and self-obsessed character, the high-fashion obsessed Tahani Al-Jamil, for Sunday's awards ceremony, rocking a glamorous, coral floor-length Monique Lhuillier ballgown with an asymmetrical cut and floral embroidery. NBC's quirky comedy, which takes place in the afterlife, is nominated for the top comedy series prize.

Getty Images

"Going to the Golden Globes in full Tahani gear," Jamil, 32, captioned a photo of her perfectly striking a Tahani-esque pose outside her home.

Jamil later shared a video on her way to the Beverly Hilton, revealing a little secret about what's under her fancy Golden Globes gown.

"An experienced woman wears jeans under her golden globes gown because it’s forking COLD," she tweeted, showing off the leggings keeping her legs warm on the cold winter day and dropping a sweet Good Place reference.

An experienced woman wears jeans under her golden globes gown because it’s forking COLD. pic.twitter.com/M9erhxbJC3 — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 6, 2019

On the red carpet, Jamil reunited with her Good Place co-stars William Jackson Harper and Manny Jacinto for an adorable photo opp.

Getty Images

Jamil spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier, where she marveled over the show's ability to tell refreshing stories. "I think we push boundaries, we don't condescend to the audience and I think there are so many twists and turns that you can never see coming in the show and Ted Danson's in it. It will wear you down eventually. You will have to love it because Ted Danson is incredible," she quipped.

In addition to the series being recognized with a Golden Globe nomination, star Kristen Bell is up for Best TV Comedy Actress and will be competing against Candice Bergen, Alison Brie, last year's winner Rachel Brosnahan and Debra Messing.

Jacinto mused that if Bell wins a Golden Globe -- her first, by the way -- it can only go downhill from there when production kicks off for season four. "We already have to bow whenever she passes by on set, so it's just going to get worse from there," he joked.

The Golden Globes, co-hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, airs live coast-to-coast Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Golden Globes Red Carpet Will Feature Stars Wearing Ribbons and Bracelets in Support of Time's Up

2019 Golden Globes: Everything You Need to Know

ET Is Liveblogging the 2019 Golden Globes

Related Gallery