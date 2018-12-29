Dax Shepard Shares Rare Photo of His and Kristen Bell's Two Daughters

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell value their kids' privacy, but sometimes pics are just too cute not to post!

Shepard took to Instagram on Friday to share a precious snap of Bell with their daughters, 5-year-old Lincoln and 4-year-old Delta. The girls' faces can't be seen in the pic, but it's clear they take after their mom in one particular area -- both kids share Bell's vibrant blonde locks!

"Denim on denim on denim on denim on denim on denim on denim gawking at a hot rod wagon. @jaylenosgarage would be SOOO thrilled :)," Shepard captioned the pic, which shows the trio all sporting matching denim looks as they admire the car in the driveway. Bell reposted the snap to her own Instagram.

Shepard and Bell are notoriously private about their kids' personal lives, rarely sharing photos of their children. But when it comes to themselves, the couple couldn't be more of an open book. In fact, Shepard wasn't shy about addressing a recent report in which Julie Andrews’ step-granddaughter, Kayti Edwards, alleged he had cheated on Bell with her.

"Hey Daily Mail, that photo is 13 years old, not 9," Shepard wrote on Instagram. "Also, Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me. I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it's about my #1, Brad Pitt :)."

Bell -- who married Shepard in a courthouse wedding in 2013 -- meanwhile called her husband the "man of my dreams." See more in the video below.

