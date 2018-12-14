Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are solid.

It's business as usual for the couple after Shepard slammed a report on Thursday that he had cheated on Bell. Kayti Edwards, the step-granddaughter of Julie Andrews, claimed in a DailyMailTV article that she and Shepard rekindled their casual relationship at a private party in Hollywood in 2009, while Shepard was two years into his relationship with his now-wife.

While Bell didn't address the report, she did call Shepard the "man of my dreams" on her Instagram Story on Thursday night. The Good Place star shared a candid video of herself and Shepard relaxing in bed, when Shepard revealed he's getting her a cordless Dyson for Christmas. "He is truly the man of my dreams," she wrote alongside the video. "The #cordlessdyson is lit."

Shepard, however, wasn't shy about responding to Edwards' cheating claim, sharing a photo of the headline to his Instagram. "Hey Daily Mail, that photo is 13 years old, not 9. Also, Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me," he wrote. "I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it's about my #1, Brad Pitt :)."

Bell and Shepard married in 2013, six years after they started dating. They share two kids together, daughters Lincoln, 5 and Delta, 3. The pair has been open and honest with fans when it comes to details of their relationship. See more in the video below.

