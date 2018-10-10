For Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, tabloid speculation regarding the state of their marriage has become commonplace (just like most celebrity couples), but sometimes rumors go so far they can't help but fire back.

On Wednesday, Shepard took to Instagram to share a screenshot of an email he'd received from a tabloid magazine looking for a comment on a story they intended to publish that claimed Shepard and Bell were into kinky and fetishistic bedroom behavior.

"Star is working on a story in which a source says that Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have discussed having a threesome and toyed with other kinky things, like S&M and role playing. Sources say that Kristen believes this is insurance against marital meltdown," the email explained, adding that the couple had a deadline of 12 p.m. on Thursday to comment.

"The only offensive thing about this bulls**t story is that @kristenanniebell isn't doing all this kinkiness out of horniness, but rather a desperate attempt to save her marriage," Shepard angrily yet hilarious wrote in the caption. "I think we all know Bell is a lot more gangster than that."

"I'll now give you until 4PM to comment, Star," Shepard added.

Not one to let a good opportunity for a hilarious response pass her by, Bell jumped on Instagram shortly after, reposting Shepard's photo and providing the sought-after comment -- sort of.

"Id love to comment, but its hard to talk with this ball gag in!" Bell quipped.

Stranger Things star David Harbour, who is friends with the couple and a recent guest on Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert, weighed in as well in the comments.

"Can we role play that I'm the publicist that sent this and you guys come to my house really mad but then we wind up in a threesome?" Harbour joked. "Dialog is up for grabs, just a general structure. We probably need a third act too where we go on an adventure to solve climate change together to make it really sing for me, but it's a start."

The cute and hilariously supportive couple recently found themselves in the middle of controversy when Bell admitted to smoking weed around her husband, who is 14 years sober.

Shepard himself was the one who came out in defense of his wife against twitter critics, arguing, "That would be like a diabetic expecting their partner to never eat dessert. Get real!"

For more on the magnetic connection between the stars, check out the video below.

