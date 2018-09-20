Dax Shepard is standing up for his wife after a candid podcast interview in which she admitted she smokes weed around him.

Bell recently sat down with on Marc Maron's podcast, WTF, on Monday, where she admitted that she often smokes around her husband, who is 14 years sober, and that it "doesn't seem to bother him."

In response to this admission, some on social media felt it was irresponsible for her to do drugs around Shepard, considering his own past struggle with substance abuse and addiction.

Eventually, even the daytime chat show The Talk weighed in online, sharing a smiling photo of Bell and Shepard and asking their followers, "Kristen Bell vapes weed around Dax Shepard, even though he's sober. If you were sober, would you expect your spouse to be? #EverybodyTalks"

On Thursday, the 43-year-old actor dismissed the debate entirely, retweeting The Talk's hypothetical question and responding, "That would be like a diabetic expecting their partner to never eat dessert. Get real!"

During her interview with WTF, Bell admitted that she doesn't smoke weed all the time. "Once a week, if I am exhausted and we are about to sit down and watch 60 Minutes, why not?" Bell said.

One fan replied to Shepard admitting that he used to be a cocaine addict, and that if someone "were to do lines" he would "have to think about that."

Shepard, however, implied that his wife's occasional weed smoking was a far cry from her doing hard drugs.

"Yeah, she could most definitely NOT do lines in front of me," Shepard responded.

The actor also responded to a since-deleted tweet that drew parallels between the partner of someone who was an alcoholic getting drunk, sharing, "Well it's different in that drinking is much more dangerous."

According to Bell's frank and honest podcast interview, the actress said her husband of almost five years -- with whom she shares two daughters, 5-year-old Lincoln and 3-year-old Delta -- understands that he "lost his privilege with [drugs] because he can't handle it. His brain doesn't have the chemistry to handle it."

The Good Place star also revealed that Shepard has encouraged her to host an ecstasy party with her friends.

"[He believes] you shouldn't leave Earth without having tried mushrooms or ecstasy," Bell said, adding that Shepard offered to be the group's "sober guide."

