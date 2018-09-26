Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are all about honesty in their relationship!

The 38-year-old Good Place star stopped by The View on Wednesday and shared her thoughts on marriage, cheating and relationship deal breakers.

"I think that the one thing that marriages don't have anymore is honesty. We're playing this sort of Ken and Barbie game, like, 'These are the rules and they should be applicable to everyone.' I just don't think that they always work for everyone," she said on the daytime show. "I also personally believe that attractiveness coming from your partner towards someone, the idea of being offended by that, it's not really about your partner. It's about your narcissism. And you need to identify that you're questioning, 'Why am I not good enough?'"

Bell assured viewers that she's attracted to Shepard and loves "him more than anything on this Earth," before confessing that she does find other men attractive.

"I'm also attracted to other guys because some other guys are very handsome... But me being attracted to another man, I know because I'm experiencing it, has absolutely nothing to do with my husband," she said. "So I know for a fact that when he experiences the same thing, it doesn't have anything to do with me not being good enough... The jealousy issues that I would have towards my husband are me not dealing with my issues of inadequacy."

The Veronica Mars actress doesn't think Shepard, 43, gets jealous of her attractions, a fact she largely credits to their honesty with each other.

"We talk very openly about other people we're attracted to. And we usually find the same people [attractive]. Like we both find Jennifer Lopez attractive. We both find Taylor Kitsch attractive," she revealed. "... I think because we talk openly and honestly."

Attraction to another or even cheating may not be a flat-out relationship ender for the Bad Moms star, but she does have her own no-go zones.

"Culturally, women, if someone's husband cheats on them we're like, 'No. Oh my god, girl. No way. He's out to the trash. It is unacceptable,'" she said. "Yet you're husband's addicted to heroin and he drives your kids to school and it's like, 'You've got to be with him in his time of need.' And I'm like, 'Are you f**king kidding me?'"

"You drive my kids when you're not sober to school and that's it. For me, I'm out," she continued. "You have risked the lives of my children. That is so much more insane to me than if you slip up one night because you're attracted to someone else and we are having a long-distance relationship."

Bell recently made headlines for her sweet message of congrats to her husband of five years, who just reached his 14th year of sobriety. While Shepard appreciated the message, he did have one major complaint after his wife's Instagram post.

"Well, first of all, he said thank you and then he saw all of these news coverages going, 'Kristen congratulates Dax in heartfelt message, she loves him so much' and he's scrolling through Twitter and he goes, 'Yet again, you're getting credit for something I did. You're getting credit for my 14 years of sobriety,'" she recalled.

Following the sweet post, some people came after Bell for revealing that she has smoked weed in front of her sober husband. Shepard defended his wife, while Bell stood by her admission.

"He came to my defense and said he lost his privilege to drink. I didn't! I didn't," she exclaimed. "He said, 'That would be like asking a diabetic spouse don't ever eat sugar in front of me.'... If he were year one of sobriety I would absolutely... I love him more than anything... But if he sees me smoke vape once a month he's not giving me signals that he's, like, going out on a three-day bender."

"Sorry, guys. I smoke weed," she added. "I like it."

ET caught up with the married couple last month, where they recalled their very first meeting. Watch the video below to hear what they had to say:

