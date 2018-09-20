Listen up, Veronica Mars fans! A new season of the show is on its way!



On Thursday, the actress behind the lovable sleuth -- Kristen Bell -- hopped on Twitter to break the exciting news.



“Did you guys know that, as of summer 2019, all the old Veronica Mars episodes will be available on Hulu, to stream, and rewatch,” the blonde beauty explained in a video. “Which is great because you’ll need to brush up... since we’re making another one!”



The 38-year-old actress also discussed the big announcement in the caption, along with a reference to her alter ego’s favorite way to get out of scary situations.



“BREAKING NEWS out of Mars Investigations! :) A new #VeronicaMars series is comin atcha via @hulu,” she wrote. “Thank you to all the marshmallows for staying excited and to @Hulu for giving Veronica a chance to wear her big girl pants. I hope we’re still friends after I taser you.”

This confirmation arrives roughly a month after ET had received reporting that Hulu was in the final stages of locking down a deal for an eight-episode limited series revival involving Bell.



The insider said at the time that the new season “looks like it’s happening.”



The show may not have had a long run, from 2004-2007, but it found a staunchly loyal audience, which helped finance the Veronica Mars film through a Kickstarter campaign in 2013.



The show also had a spinoff, Play It Again, Dick. It starred Ryan Hansen working to stage a Dick Casablancas-centered take on Veronica Mars. Casablancas was a recurring character on the original program. It was released on the CW’s Seed digital platform. Unfortunately, it only lasted one season.



