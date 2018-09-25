Veronica Mars is gearing up for a long-awaited return, and some familiar faces have already signed on for the revival.

Creator Rob Thomas took to Instagram on Monday to get fans excited about the returning cast, which includes Jason Dohring (who played Logan Echolls), Francis Capra (Eli "Weevil" Navarro), Percy Daggs III (Wallace Fennel), David Starzyk (Richard Casablancas) and "of course" Veronica Mars herself, Kristen Bell.

"Here’s who we have booked for the #VeronicaMars series, so far. (More are on the way, I swear)" Thomas tweeted, alongside a three-part photo collage of the show's endearingly dated early 2000s fashion choices.

"Here’s an early wardrobe photo to get us all in the mood," Thomas added.

Thomas also energized fans with a look behind the scenes at those who will be sitting down in the writers room to pen the upcoming episodes.

The biggest surprise among the slate of talented and experienced TV writers is the inclusion of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Abdul-Jabbar is an accomplished writer in his own right, having penned numerous columns and even a graphic novel, however this will be his first foray into the world of scripted TV.

Bell first announced that Hulu had picked up the Veronica Mars revival last Thursday, when she took to Twitter the news.

"Did you guys know that, as of summer 2019, all the old Veronica Mars episodes will be available on Hulu, to stream, and rewatch," Bell explained in a video. "Which is great because you’ll need to brush up... since we’re making another one!"

The show may not have had a long run, from 2004-2007, but it found a staunchly loyal audience, which helped finance a Veronica Mars film in 2013 through a wildly successful Kickstarter campaign.

For more on the hotly anticipated revival, check out the video below.

