Dax Shepard is getting into the holiday spirit with some random acts of kindness.

The Parenthood star recently teamed up with Amazon Deliver to bring smiles to people all across Los Angeles, starting with some adorable gift-giving to some deserving kids at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with the star at the hospital, where he opened up about playing the role of Santa for a good cause, and how his children were the motivation to do good and give back.

"A part of it that is motivated by me being an OK person, but really, now that i have kids, you're always trying to set an example for them that you hope they'll emulate," Shepard explained, joking, "Because I'm setting other examples that I don't want them to emulate. So I gotta counteract that."

Shepard shares two daughters with wife Kristen Bell -- 5-year-old Lincoln and 3-year-old Delta -- and the 43-year-old actor explained how they are trying to teach their kids the same helpful, formative life lessons that they learned as children, despite having vastly different circumstances.

"We're in an interesting situation where our kids are pretty privileged, and we weren't, and so [we're] trying to instill in them what we picked up along the way," he said. "You gotta be conscious of that and, you know, put an effort into explaining to them, like, 'Hey, we have a bunch, and there's a bunch of people who don't have a bunch.'"

While the couple is clearly dedicated to the spirit of charitableness, Shepard says he doesn't even come close to Bell's levels of generosity.

"She's a better person than me by a factor of at least six," he said, laughing. "But still, even if I do one-sixth of what she's doing, that's still a lot more than I ever thought I was going to do."

For more on Shepard and Bell's adorable family, check out the video below.

