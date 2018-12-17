Kristen Bell shared a sweet kiss with her husband, Dax Shepard, on social media over the weekend, just days after the actor shut down rumors that he had cheated on the Frozen star.

The couple enjoyed some PDA while soaking up the gorgeous lights and greenery of the Los Angeles County Arboretum on Sunday.

“Warning: the @laarboretum moonlight forest light show is VURY romantic 💋💋💋,” Bell captioned the pic of the two at the historical site’s Moonlight Forest show.

Shepard also took to Instagram to publicly profess his love for his spouse, sharing a candid selfie with a bundled-up Bell in the background.

“That bipedal sleeping bag over my left shoulder is the reason to wake up every morning,” he wrote.

On Thursday, Shepard took to Twitter and Instagram to address a report by DailyMailTV, in which Julie Andrews’ step-granddaughter, Kayti Edwards, alleged that she rekindled a romance with Shepard in 2009, around two years after Shepard started dating Bell.

The Ranch star said that despite the Daily Mail claiming that photos of him and Edwards used in the article were nine years old, they were actually from before he entered his relationship with Bell.

"Hey Daily Mail, that photo is 13 years old, not 9," Shepard wrote on Instagram. "Also, Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me. I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it's about my #1, Brad Pitt :)."

Shepard and Bell, who tied the knot in a secret $142 courthouse wedding in 2013, don’t seem to be letting the tabloid reports get to them.

Bell declared Shepard the “man of my dreams” on her Instagram Story on Thursday night, and the two were up to their usual fun antics on Friday, with Shepard sharing a snap of a hilarious Christmas gift from their actor pals, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.



See more on the couple below.



RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Got Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell an Amazingly Hilarious Holiday Gift

NEWS: Why Kristen Bell Is Calling Dax Shepard 'the Man of My Dreams' After Cheating Allegations

NEWS: Dax Shepard Slams Rumors That He Cheated on Kristen Bell





Related Gallery