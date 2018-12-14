What more could one want when they get up and hit the shower every day?

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell can now have their good friends, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, greeting their naked selves every time they step into the shower, thanks to an epic holiday gift from the hilarious couple.

After the two actors gifted their pals a shower curtain with a cute pic of themselves on it, Shepard took to Instagram on Friday to post a pic of the present.

“What a generous Christmas gift from the Kunis-Kutcher family,” Shepard captioned a pic with Kutcher, holding up the curtain in all its glory. “A beautiful shower curtain for the attic(t) bathroom!”

“I’d never leave the shower!!😂😂,” commented one fan.

Shepard and Kutcher previously worked together on Punk’d and more recently, Shepard has joined Kutcher’s Netflix series, The Ranch.

Bell and Kunis have meanwhile starred together in films like Bad Moms.

Bell opened up about the “foursome’s” close bond while talking to ET in February.

"[Shepard and Kutcher] fell in love [on Punk’d] and they remained friends, and I was just lucky enough to work with Mila on [Forgetting Sarah Marshall],” Bell said. “We became great friends and that contributed to Bad Moms. But yes, we love [each other]. It's a very nice foursome, and we have kids the same age. They're good people."

See more on the fab four below.

