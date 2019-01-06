Golden Globes 2019: See All the Red Carpet Arrivals

The stars have officially arrived at the 76th Golden Globes!

From breathtaking ball gowns, elegant ensembles and timeless tuxedos, Hollywood's finest did not disappoint when it came to their looks for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.

The host of the night, Sandra Oh, turned heads while on the red carpet, looking ravishing in a white Atelier Versace design with a dramatic sleeve. The actress -- who in also nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama category for her role in Killing Eve -- channeled Old Hollywood vibes with her stunning hair and makeup.

Then there was ET's Keltie Knight, who did not disappoint in a ballerina-inspired Paolo Sebastian cocktail dress that featured golden sparkly stars.

All eyes were also on Francia Raisa. The actress made a glamorous statement in an elegant tulle, fitted, black mermaid gown.

