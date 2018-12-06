The 2019 Golden Globe nominations are here!

Bright and early on Thursday morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed its nominees for its 76th annual awards ceremony -- and the Jan. 6 show, hosted by Sandra Oh, a newly minted Globe nominee, and Andy Samberg, is going to be a fun one.

While worthy shows like Sharp Objects, The Americans, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Killing Eve were recognized and sterling performances from Elisabeth Moss, Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant and Rachel Brosnahan received kudos, there were several glaring omissions and stunning surprises. Yes, we're looking at you, Bodyguard!

ET breaks down the biggest TV surprises and snubs following this morning's Golden Globe nominations.

SURPRISES

Richard Madden Rides the Bodyguard Momentum

Our latest obsession is Netflix's binge-worthy series Bodyguard, and we predicted that it would make a dent at the Golden Globes. Considering that it was the U.K.'s most-watched TV program in forever and U.S. audiences latched onto it quickly, the six-hour series starring blue-eyed stud Richard Madden (best known as Game of Thrones' Robb Stark) had enough momentum to land two nominations, for drama series and actor in a drama series. Still, we're verklempt that the HFPA actually followed through and recognized this piece of art. Now, about that second season...

Richard Madden plays David Budd in Netflix's 'Bodyguard.' Sophie Mutevelian/World Productions/Netflix

Holy Forkin' Shirtballs, Kristen Bell!

It's stunning that Kristen Bell has never earned a Golden Globe nomination -- until now. The Good Place's delightful star scored her first career nom for her peerless performance as the selfish Eleanor Shellstrop on the charmingly innovative NBC comedy (already renewed for a fourth season), and we're so happy. The series, too, earned its first best comedy series nomination at a major awards show. Here yeah!

Hugh Grant's A Very English Scandal Breaks Through

It's no secret the Golden Globes loves its stars, and international ones at that, so we shouldn't be shocked that Hugh Grant's Amazon series, A Very English Scandal, landed three nominations: best actor (Grant), best supporting actor (Ben Whishaw) and best limited series. But the little-publicized -- at least in the States; most may not have even heard of it -- three-part mini is a very, very, very British show, and there was always the distinct possibility that it wouldn't have enough steam to plow through. It did. How is Grant celebrating his delightful Thursday as a new Globe nominee? "Am opening a jumbo jar of Vaseline in celebration." Classic.

Sacha Baron Cohen Steals a Nomination

Okay, so Sacha Baron Cohen didn't actually steal a Golden Globe nom, but it's a major shock that he slipped into the best actor in a comedy series category for his political satire show on Showtime, Who Is America?, where he plays various characters and interviews politicians and celebrities. We didn't even think it was on the HFPA's radar, but apparently it was.

The Kominsky Method Is the Globes' Newest Darling

Every year, the HFPA finds a new show to obsess over, and this year, it appears to be Netflix's The Kominsky Method, which earned three nominations for Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin and best comedy series. The single-cam comedy from Chuck Lorre may have the Hollywood setting, but it's really about the pitfalls of getting older, death and lifelong friendship. It's a surprisingly enjoyable show, with guest stars up the wazoo (including Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment, Danny DeVito, Patti LaBelle, Jay Leno and Ann-Margret).

Julia Roberts plays Heidi Bergman in Amazon's 'Homecoming.' Amazon Prime Video

Connie Britton's Hair Wins Again

All hail the queen! Connie Britton has earned her second career Golden Globe nomination, this time for Bravo's Dirty John, in which she plays the real-life Debra Newell, a four-time divorcee who falls in love with the wrong man and whose life unravels because of it. We're hooked on the anthology series, but didn't think it was on the HFPA's radar. We're so glad we were proven wrong!

Homecoming's Breakout Star Gets His Due

Homecoming's Stephan James was thisclose to becoming a double nominee for the Amazon series and Oscar contender If Beale Street Could Talk, joining the prestigious company of Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams and Regina King this year. While we knew Julia Roberts wasn't going to be snubbed for Homecoming because, hello, she's Julia Freakin' Roberts, we didn't have as much confidence in the HFPA honoring the 24-year-old James, whose magnificent, heart-wrenching turn as Walter Cruz crushed our souls.

SNUBS

This Is Us Gets Completely Shut Out

For the past two years, the ensemble family drama has been NBC's bread and butter, so it's mind-boggling to us that the series -- and more notably, its stars -- received zero nominations for the first time in its short history. Last year, Sterling K. Brown won the Golden Globe for actor in a drama series; because of that, we truly thought the awards darling was a shoo-in. While it's disappointing that neither Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, or past Globe nominees Mandy Moore or Chrissy Metz were able to slip in, it's a mystery how This Is Us was unable to capture a nomination for drama series.

Justice for Jodie Comer

If there ever was going to be a chance for Killing Eve's Jodie Comer to be recognized at a major awards show, it was the Globes. Sandra Oh is well deserving of all the attention she's garnered over the last year for her top-notch portrayal of intelligence agent Eve Polastri on the BBC America drama, but Comer as the psychopathic but charming assassin Villanelle is just as stellar. The show is truly a two-hander between Oh and Comer, so it's a disservice to the show and to Comer that she remains largely overlooked. (And by the way, Oh is the first Asian actress nominated for best actress in a drama series since Yoko Shimada won for Shogun in 1981.)

The cast of NBC's 'This Is Us.' Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Ted Danson Gets Emmy Love, But Not at the Globes?

This one is a head-scratcher. We're super stoked that the innovative comedy The Good Place and its leading lady Kristen Bell got Golden Globe love, but where was the respect for Ted Danson, who was recently nominated at the Emmys? This omission doesn't make sense to us at all.

Robin Wright Gets the Globes Shaft

How do you not recognize the woman who kept House of Cards afloat after the Kevin Spacey drama left the Netflix drama in limbo? We're stunned that Robin Wright was snubbed for the series' final season.

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, will air live coast-to-coast on Sunday, Jan. 6, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC.

