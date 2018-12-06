Doing a double take!

The 2019 Golden Globe nominations were announced early Thursday morning, and while there were plenty of surprises and snubs, two actresses came away with double nominations.

Amy Adams and Regina King both crossed mediums, earning actress nominations in both TV and film categories.

Adams was nominated for her Best Supporting Role in the film Vice and picked up a Best Actress in a Limited Series or Made for Television Movie nod for her lead role in the dark HBO drama Sharp Objects.

King is competing with Adams both in the Best Supporting Role category for her work in the film If Beale Street Could Talk, and also in the Best Actress in a Limited Series or Made for Television Movie for her role in Seven Seconds.

ET spoke with King ahead of the nominations, where she expressed that it felt like both luck and timing played a factor in her standout year, but added that this has been a long time coming.

“I’m going to lean more to a lot of hard work and a lot of commitment to the gift that I was given,” she told ET. “You know, God blessed me with this form of art, it’s my talent, and once I really realized that this was not something that was just a hobby, but something that I was meant to do and experience, I never let it go. And I’ve continued to respect it and to nurture it.”

These two stars aren’t the only ones to take home multiple nominations for the first major award show of the season.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were also recognized twice for their hit film, A Star Is Born, where Cooper received nominations for both acting and directing. As for Gaga, she scored nods for both acting and her original song, “Shallow.”

Vice was the film with the most nominations this year at six, with The Favourite, Green Book, and A Star Is Born coming in at a close second with five each. In TV, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story scored the most noms with four.

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards air Jan. 6 on NBC. Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will be hosting this year's show.

Here's more Golden Globes:

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 Golden Globes Announces New Major TV Award

Golden Globe Nominations 2019: See the Complete List

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg to Host 2019 Golden Globes

Related Gallery