Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg to Host 2019 Golden Globes

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will be co-hosting the 2019 Golden Globes, ET has learned.



“Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event,” said Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, Co-Chairmen, NBC Entertainment in a joint statement. “They bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night.”



This announcement comes just one day before the nominees for next year’s Globes will be announced, with both Samberg and Oh likely contenders for their work on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Killing Eve, respectively.



“We’re excited to welcome Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg as co-hosts of Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Meher Tatna also shared in a statement. “Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television, and we can’t wait see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage.”

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

James White/Trunk Archive

This announcement comes just one day after Kevin Hart revealed via Instagram that he's been tapped to host the 2019 Academy Awards.

“For years I have been asked if I would ever host the Oscars and my answer was always the same,” he captioned a photo of one of the golden statues. “I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s supposed to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars.”

“I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time,” he added. “To be able to join the legendary list of [hosts] that gave graced that stage is unbelievable."

The Golden Globes air on NBC on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. EST.



Get more breaking awards season news below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Metz Calls Out Awards Committees for 'Sleeping on Mandy Moore' (Exclusive)

Bradley Cooper Says He and Lady Gaga Are Navigating Awards Season 'Together' (Exclusive)

Keith Urban Playfully Embarrasses Nicole Kidman at the Aria Awards

Related Gallery