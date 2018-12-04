Kevin Hart just confirmed that he’s hosting the 2019 Academy Awards!

“For years I have been asked if I would ever host the Oscars and my answer was always the same,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s supposed to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars.”

“I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time,” he continued. “To be able to join the legendary list of [hosts] that gave graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time….I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ….now it’s time to rise to the occasion.”

This exciting announcement follows quickly on the heels of news that Hart has been in talks to take the coveted job, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Like the 39-year-old’s choice of projects, which range from accessible comedy to some high-brow fare, his appeal is wide and massive, which might be just what the Oscars need to get fans interested.

Moreover, his lighthearted, relatable brand of comedy is the perfect counterpoint for a ceremony steeped in tradition and loads of downtime.

Of course, Hart’s name has been in the mix for years as a likely contender for the awards show’s hosting job. At the 2015 Oscars, he told ET’s Nancy O’Dell that he’s dreamt of tackling the high-stakes live gig for ages.

“For me, I’m in awe of the moment,” he said. “I’m in a candy store. I’m thrilled to be here, and this is that one step. The next step is to come here and host.”

Since then, his career has continued ascending and the speculation surrounding Hart taking over hosting duties has only become more prevalent.

ET caught up with him in 2016 at Health Fest where he once again shared his interest in taking the job, adding as he did today, that timing is everything.

“I think when I do eventually host the Oscars, I think that the time will be right,” he explained. “I think that the setting will be a lot more positive than what it is today. I'm excited to see my guy Chris Rock, who is a great friend of mine, host.”

He added that when he lands the Oscars hosting gig, he’s certain it’s “going to make or break my career.”

