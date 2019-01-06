Olivia Colman won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, and made sure to thank the actresses who supported her in the film.

“Thank you for the sandwiches, amazing,” she playfully began. “Thank you very much to the Hollywood Foreign Press, and Fox Searchlight, and Element and [director] Yorgos [Lanthimos], thank you the most muchly. And, um, my b**ches, Emma [Stone] and Rachel [Weisz]. Thank you. Every second of working with you girls was such a joy. So much fun. I was so sad when it finished. I would like to tell how much this film means to me but I can’t think of it because I’m too excited.”

Both co-stars were also nominated in the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category, but Regina King won for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk.

In the film, the 44-year-old British actress plays Queen Anne in the early 1700s. During this period, two women -- Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough (Weisz) and a servant named Abigail Hill (Stone) -- vie for the queen's attention and favor. Naturally, all manner of underhanded behavior follows.

Queen Olivia Colman receiving her well deserved Golden Globe. I call it a night. #GoldenGlobes#GoldenGlobes2019pic.twitter.com/QYmJ3u1Gr9 — dani⛧ (@TowerwhiteDani) January 7, 2019

Besides this honor, The Favourite has already won several more prizes including British Independent Film Awards, a Satellite Award, an AFI Award, not to mention the numerous pending nominations.



Get more breaking awards season news below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Jeff Bridges Looks Back in Golden Globes Cecil B. DeMille Award Acceptance Speech

Alfonso Cuarón Wins Best Director for 'Roma' at 2019 Golden Globes

Christian Bale Thanks 'Satan for the Inspiration' During Golden Globe Win for Playing Dick Cheney

Related Gallery