Christian Bale pulled no punches on Sunday while accepting his Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, throwing some serious shade at former vice president of the United States, Dick Cheney.

Bale, 44, plays Cheney in the political satire Vice, and during his acceptance speech, he made a jab at the politician.

“Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role,” he said, as the audience chuckled.

He also thanked director Adam McKay for choosing him to play someone “absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody." Bale joked that he's now cornering the market on playing “charisma-free a**holes."

“What do you think, Mitch McConnell next?” he quipped.

Bale, known for extreme physical transformations onscreen, was back to his dapper self on Sunday, after gaining 40 pounds to play Cheney in the film. When ET spoke to him in December, he shared that it took four hours a day to transform him into Cheney.

“Well, it was, it was a long process, it's not like, 'bang we just got it!” he explained. “But there was a wonderful team, Greg Cannom and Chris Gallaher, the incredible makeup artists… the whole team, you know, everyone did an impeccable job and that's how the transformation works so well.”

“I think he's tough and I think he's very thick-skinned,” he also noted about Cheney. “I hear that he would enjoy dressing his dog up as Lord of the Sith when he was called Darth Vader… So, who knows, maybe he’ll have an interest and take a look at it.”

For more, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Christian Bale Looks Like His Dapper Self Again at Golden Globes After 'Vice' Transformation

Christian Bale Reveals What Went Into His 4-Hour Transformation Into Dick Cheney (Exclusive)

Christian Bale Says He Kept Getting Tangled With Andy Serkis on Set of 'Mowgli' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery